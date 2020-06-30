UPDATE: Victim in Horace assault dies from his injuries

UPDATE: Authorities say Marlin Klatt has passed away as a result of his injuries sustained during the assault.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office will be holding a joint press conference to discuss the incident.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will address the charges Pendleton will be held on.

HORACE, N.D.–An investigation is underway after three people were assaulted at Big Erv’s Bar & Grill in Horace Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the assault occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Two bar patrons and one bar tender were assaulted. Thirty-one-year-old Marlin Klatt, of Horace, was transported to a hospital in Fargo for his injuries.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Jordan Ryker Pendleton, of Horace. Pendleton is charged with aggravated assault to two counts of simple assault.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is encouraged to contact Detective Lance Kitzan at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 701-241-5834.