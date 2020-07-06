Noah Cote

Weekend Meteorologist

Noah Cote graduated from St. Cloud State University in May of 2020 with his B.S. in meteorology, and two minors in mass communications and computer programming.

Noah grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota and from middle school through high school, Noah found himself enjoying the fine arts. He took part in several theater performances and enjoyed singing and dancing in his high school’s showchoir. Noah’s passion for the fine arts and strength in math and science led him to meteorology. The weather is something Noah has always enjoyed, and he wanted to learn more about it.

Noah has not been in any theater performances since high school, but he still has a love for musicals, especially Hamilton. During the summer, he enjoys fishing, hiking, and storm chasing. Noah also enjoys playing the drums for his local church.

If you have any cool weather photos, or weather questions email Noah at ncote@kvrr.com, or through social media.

Facebook: Noah Cote KVRR

Twitter: @NJCWeather