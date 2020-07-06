West Fargo man airlifted to hospital after drowning incident

Binstock's condition is not known at this time.

LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn.–A West Fargo man was rescued and airlifted to a hospital after a drowning incident on Saturday.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Cody Charles Binstock dove off a dock into Lake Melissa and never resurfaced. Binstock’s brother managed to pull him from the water and perform life saving measures.

First responders continued life saving measures upon arrival. Binstock was initially transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes, but later airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud.

Binstock’s condition is not known at this time. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.