Southwest Recreation Pool closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Park District is temporarily closing Southwest Recreation Pool after staff members were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposed staff members have been tested and are currently self-quarantining while awaiting the test results.

The Fargo Park District says the person who tested positive for the virus is not a Fargo Park District staff member and there is no immediate concern for the public.

In addition, a staff member at Davies Recreational Pool tested positive for COVID-19. After working with Cass Public Health and a contact tracer, the Fargo Park District determined that Davies Pool is able to safely remain open.

The situation at Southwest Recreation Pool will continue to be monitored and the closure will be readdressed as more information becomes available..