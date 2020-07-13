Section of Red River in Grand Forks restricted due to strong currents

The restricted area is marked.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office has restricted a quarter-mile section of the Red River after seven kayakers got caught in the current.

Officers were called to the Riverside Dam at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Sunday for an overturned kayak.

While the officers were assisting the initial kayakers, three more people got caught in the current. All seven people were able to reach the shoreline with their kayaks and were transported back to their launch point.

As a result of the incidents, the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office decided to close the section on the upstream of the Riverside Dam until conditions improve. The restricted area is marked.

The seven people caught in the current on Sunday were wearing life jackets.