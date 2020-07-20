Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Returns To Work

Corporal Ron Nord was wounded while officers were serving eviction papers

Corporal Ron Nord

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office Corporal who was shot in the line of duty is tonight back at work.

Corporal Ron Nord was wounded while officers were serving eviction papers at the apartment of 42-year-old Salamah Pendleton in May.

He opened fire on them wounding Nord and killing Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and his own mother, Lola Moore.

Pendleton is charged with two counts of murder among 8 criminal counts.