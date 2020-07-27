3-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled from Otter Tail County Lake

It happened at the Eagle Lake public swimming area on Friday afternoon

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A three-year-old dies after being pulled from a lake in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff’s department says the child was unconscious when they were taken out of the water at the Eagle Lake public swimming area on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say CPR was performed by three people who were nearby.

The child was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the metro.

Crews from Ashby Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance, the Minnesota DNR and the Battle Lake Police Department assisted the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Department with the call.