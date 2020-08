Fargo Police asking for your help to find a missing teenager

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating Zareah Weatherspoon who was reported as a runaway on Aug. 1.

Zareah is 15 years old, 5’9″, 150 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information as to her whereabouts please call dispatch at 701-451-7660 or your local law enforcement.

If you would like to submit a tip please text a tip to 701-730-8888.