Driver injured after crashing into Casey’s General Store in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn.–A driver was taken to a local hospital Sunday evening after crashing into a Casey’s General Store.
The incident occurred at 1702 30th Ave S at approximately 8:04 p.m.
Moorhead Police say the driver was traveling east on 30th Ave S when the vehicle swerved and impacted the west side of the Casey’s building. The Casey’s building sustained a significant amount of damage.
FM Ambulance transported the driver to a local hospital. No one else was injured during the incident.
Police are still investigating what caused the driver to crash into the store.