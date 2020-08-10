Driver injured after crashing into Casey’s General Store in Moorhead

No one else was injured during the incident.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A driver was taken to a local hospital Sunday evening after crashing into a Casey’s General Store.

The incident occurred at 1702 30th Ave S at approximately 8:04 p.m.

Moorhead Police say the driver was traveling east on 30th Ave S when the vehicle swerved and impacted the west side of the Casey’s building. The Casey’s building sustained a significant amount of damage.

FM Ambulance transported the driver to a local hospital. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to crash into the store.