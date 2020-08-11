Jason Lewis, Tina Smith are Projected Winners in MN Senate Primary Races

Minnesota holds its primary election

MINNESOTA — In the Republican race for the Senate seat in Minnesota, Jason Lewis is the projected winner.

80 percent of precincts reported as of 10:35 PM, Lewis has nearly 78 percent of the vote.

Lewis is up against Cynthia Gail, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., James Reibestein and John L. Berman.

Tina Smith is the projected winner for the DFL seat. Smith holds nearly 87 % of the vote.

Smith is running against Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Steve Carlson.

Smith has held the position since she was appointed in 2018 to replace Al Franken and won a special election for the final two years of his term.

Click here for updated results.