Fire under control on NDSU campus

UPDATE — Fire crews responded to a blaze inside the chemistry building Ladd Hall at North Dakota State University.

They were called out around 12:45 Thursday afternoon for the fire on the first floor.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames after about 20 minutes.

Ladd Hall is being ventilated and crews will be working with the school’s safety office on when people can go back into the building.

There is no cause for what started the fire or the damage it caused.

