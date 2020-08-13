Two Perham, MN residents involved in fatal crash in Wyoming

Hulett, W.Y.–A man and woman from Perham were identified as the victims in a fatal motorcycle crash in Wyoming on Tuesday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Wyoming 24 east of Hulett.

The motorcylce driver, identified as 56-year-old James Neyens, reportedly failed to notice a curve in the road and collided with a delineator post before overturning.

Both Neyens and his passenger, 56-year-old Mary F. Aitken, died at the scene.

Authorities say neither Neyens or Aitken were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.