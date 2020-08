Sheriff’s Office Responds to “Serious Boat Crash” on Otter Tail Lake

It happened Saturday before 3:30 p.m.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boat crash involving a serious injury Saturday afternoon.

The call came just before 3:30.

Authorities were originally told a man involved was not accounted for on Otter Tail Lake.

He was eventually located and taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.