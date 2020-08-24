Abductors of six-month-old baby possibly heading to North Dakota

Lucas Warner was last seen on August 22 in Columbia Falls.

COLUMBIA FALLS, M.T.–An Amber Alert for a six-month-old boy says the child’s abductors may be heading to North Dakota.

According to the alert, Lucas Warner was taken by his non-custodial father, 21-year-old Andrew Lawrence, and a baby sitter, 19-year-old Hayli Emerson.

Lawrence is reportedly bipolar and off his medication. His mental state is unknown.

Lawrence and Emerson are possibly driving a late 1990-2000’s white Chevy extended cab pickup with unknown license plates.

Lucas Warner is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He weighs approximately 20 pounds.

The alert says they may be traveling to Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota or the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406 758-5610 or call 911.