Police investigating late night stabbing in Grand Forks

Police say a suspect is in custody.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Sunday night.

The apparent stabbing occurred at an apartment in the 2200 block of S 17 Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with stab wounds to his abdomen. The man was taken to Altru hospital.

Police say a suspect is in custody and there is not threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.