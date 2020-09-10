Joe Biden is coming to Minnesota next week

MINNESOTA (KVRR/Fox 9) – The Biden campaign announces the former Vice President will be in Minnesota on Friday, September 18th.

No specific plans were given.

Meanwhile, a new Survey USA poll shows Biden leading President Trump in The Land of 10,000 Lakes.

49 percent of the 750 people surveyed support Biden and 40 percent back Trump.

President Trump is leading by 19 percent in Western Minnesota.

The same poll says Democratic Senator Tina Smith is leading her GOP challenger and former Congressman Jason Lewis by a 47 to 36 percent margin.

Click here to see the Survey USA poll

Biden’s campaign and that of his opponent President Donald Trump have both devoted considerable resources to Minnesota in the last few weeks in an effort to win the state.

Trump visited three weeks ago, signaling that his campaign thinks it’s a battleground.

This week Donald Trump Jr. was in Duluth Wednesday and Lara Trump was in Minneapolis Thursday.

Jill Biden also visited the state Wednesday and Harris held a Minnesota-centric virtual event this week, too.

Hamline University Professor David Schultz pointed out that Minnesota has not been a swing state in the past. The last Republican to win Minnesota was Richard Nixon and polls have had Biden with a comfortable lead in Minnesota.

Schultz believes Biden and President Trump are still testing the waters in Minnesota. If polls tighten in the next couple of weeks, it could make Minnesota a battleground state after all.

“But if it looks like, at this point, Minnesota’s out of grasp for Trump, he may start to move his resources elsewhere and say, gosh, a dollar I put in here I can’t put in Wisconsin, for example, so I think this is a critical next two weeks that are coming up.”