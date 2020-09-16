Big Iron Farm Show panel talks how agriculture will look post-COVID 19

40th Big Iron Farm Show discusses COVID-19 effects on ag.

FARGO, N.D.-At the Big Iron Farm Show today, farmers from all over the valley came to talk about what farming this year has in store for them.

The farm show is putting safety measures in place such as: hand sanitizer stations, hand washing stations, exhibitor booths spaced further apart, and the food court will be re-located to different part of the fairgrounds.

A panel at the show went over what farming will be like post-COVID-19.

Some of the topics included: the need for farm disaster recovery plans, small versus big farms, and how to become more safe.

Another topic was ethanol.

At the height of COVID-19, the demand for ethanol decreased by 50%.

“When you think in the US we produce somewhere around 15 billion bushels of corn, adn 5 billion of that goes to ethanol. You know, the demand that was there is gone forever. You’ll never get that back.”

The panel was open to answering questions during the event from the audience.

The last day of the Big Iron Farm Show is tomorrow starting at 9 AM and wrapping up at 4 PM.

Check out the Big Iron Farm Show’s website at to take a look and the schedule and exhibitors.