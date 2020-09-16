Horace Lutheran Church hosting a food truck lunch

Horace hopes to mix up their community's lunch menu

HORACE, N.D.-The City of Horace is bringing some more variety to their lunch options in the community.

Each Wednesday the Horace Lutheran Church hosts a food truck lunch in their parking lot.

Vendors such as Soul Taco, Texas Best Express, and Crepe Paradise have participated in the event.

The event runs from 11 am until 2 pm.

Horace resident Alex Pederson says the lunch has been seeing a good turnout.

“Yeah, we’ve been coming for a little over a month now. I”ve been here three or four times. There’s really no other place to eat in Horace other than the bar. I like Soul Taco which is what I have right now. I get three of the rush hour tacos”

To find out who’s serving up lunch, check out the City of Horace’s Facebook page

The weekly food truck festivals will run on through September.