West Fargo Police respond to 17 vehicle break-ins within one day

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department says 17 vehicles were broken into in the Goldenwood and Elmwood areas.

The break-ins occurred late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Several home security systems caught multiple suspects rummaging through mostly unlocked vehicles for valuable items. The suspects have not been identified yet.

Anyone in the area is asked to check home camera systems for any sign of the suspects. Anyone who can help identify them is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 701-433-5500.

West Fargo Police remind residents to remove valuable items from vehicles and ensure all doors are locked.