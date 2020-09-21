Local Fargo Firefighters at West Coast Wildfires

Fargo firefighters go to help Oregon and California with raging fires

With wildfires continuing to devastate the west coast, local firefighters from the Fargo Fire Department are lending a hand in the fight.

KVRR’s Alix Larsen has more on the story.

“When the tones drop for a call, we drop whatever we’re doing and we go on that call.”

Fargo firefighters are working hard on projects in California and Oregon.

They are protecting national monuments, setting up portable sprinkler systems, and stopping fires from destroying homes.

The firefighters start their days at 5:15 AM, and work 14-16 hours a day.

Fargo Fire’s Battalion Chief Dane Carley says everyday is a different job.

“We did some structural damage repair in the form of making sure the line around the road they were using to stop the fire was solid and there wasn’t going to be any fire that came across that line in the form of logs rolling across the road that were burning.”

“We’re resting well at night. They’re feeding us great. They always say if you keep a firefighter fed, he’ll keep working happy. There’s some truth to that.”

“People are happy to see us here… There was a girl who came by, and her mom was with her. Some firefighters just saved their house. We weren’t there yet, but she wanted to thank a firefighter. She had drawn a picture, she had colored in a picture. So, she stopped by the engine and dropped it off.”



Firefighters don’t have much cell phone service where they’re stationed, but they know they have support from back home.

“It feels good to know that people are paying attention and trying to follow our story.”

The firefighters are set to return home the first week of October.

The firefighters from Fargo are joined by those from the Grand Forks and Minot fire departments.

Alix Larsen, KVRR Local News