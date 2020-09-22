No charges filed in crash that killed Manvel woman

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department says no charges are expected to be filed in a crash that resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Manvel woman.

The crash occurred on September 16 at the intersection of S 31st Street and 32nd Avenue S.

Police say a 39-year-old Buxton man was traveling west on 32nd Avenue S when an SUV failed to yield and struck his vehicle. Both vehicles received extensive damage.

The Buxton man appeared to have no injuries, but the driver of the SUV was transported to Altru Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Police are unsure if the woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.