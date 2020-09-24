Three people arrested following high-risk search warrant in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Three people have been arrested after the Lakes to River Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a high-risk search warrant Thursday morning.

Moorhead Police say the warrant was executed at 3225 9th Street S at approximately 6:20 a.m.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted with the warrant based on the criminal history of the suspects.

During the search, 23-year-old Hartavious Ayers of Moorhead, 33-year-old Wareagle Martin of Dilworth and 28-year-old Alison Salverson of Fargo were all arrested for outstanding felony warrants.

Ayers was arrested for a Clay County felony probation violation, Martin was arrested for felony possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin and drug paraphernalia and Salverson was arrested for felony 5th degree controlled substance.