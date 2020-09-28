Jeremiah Uti: Missing Person Alert Out of Itasca County

ITASCA CO., Minn. — Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 29 year old Jeremiah Uti.

He was last seen around Pine Landing Drive in Grand Rapids on the evening of September 27.

Uti was wearing tan/khaki pants, a black shirt and possibly “Vans” shoes.

He is 6’1”, weighs about 285 lbs, brown eyes, long black curly hair and has tattoos on both arms. His direction of travel is unknown.

If anyone has seen or has had contact with Jeremiah Uti, please contact Investigator Albert Morse with the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.