Breckenridge Police Say Teen Ran Away From School Tuesday Morning

1/1 Shoes Maksim Was Last Seen Wearing

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Police in Breckenridge are looking for a teen that they say is a runaway.

Police say 13-year-old Maksim England left school in Breckenridge Tuesday morning around 11:45 and hasn’t been seen since.

Maksim is 5’7″ tall, about 120 pounds, brown hair that is curly on top and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, multi-colored shoes and a gray hoodie with “ENGLAND” written on the back.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Breckenridge Police Department.