Hillsboro, North Dakota Woman Reported Missing

HILLSBORO, N.D. — A Hillsboro, North Dakota woman is reported missing.

Traill County Sheriff’s Department says Lisa Erstad was last seen leaving her home on the “Ring” doorbell camera close to midnight on Wednesday night.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities say Erstad was not seen getting into a vehicle.

She was wearing a black jacket with “Valken” on the back and the name Rick on the front, blue jeans and was carrying a plain brown purse.

The 39 year old is 5’4″, 125 pounds with straight brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Traill County Sheriff’s Department.