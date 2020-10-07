18-year-old Grand Forks resident killed in crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–An 18-year-old Grand Forks resident died in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The Grand Forks Police Department responded to the 600 block of 1st Avenue S at approximately 8:20 p.m. and found an SUV had struck a tree.

Police determined that the driver was going around a curve, lost control, struck the curb and then struck the tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Marley Ferguson.

The incident is still under investigation and police are currently unsure if speed was a factor or if a seat belt was used.