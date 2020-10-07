Derek Chauvin released from jail after posting $1 million bond

Derek Chauvin has been released from jail after posting a $1 million bond.

Chauvin had been jailed in segregation at the maximum security Oak Park Heights, Minnesota prison awaiting a March 8 trial in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Chauvin was no longer being held at the prison on Wednesday, and state court records show he posted a non-cash $1 million bond on Oct. 7, signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota.

A notice of release was posted at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Chauvin had been at the Oak Park Heights prison since May 31. Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell previously told FOX 9 such transfers of high-profile subjects from a county jail to state prison are “not uncommon.” Oak Park Heights is the same prison where former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was moved after being arrested for murder in the death of Justine Ruszczyk.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter just four days after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.The charge was later upgraded to second-degree murder at the same time Attorney General Keith Ellison announced charges against the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck in a bystander video, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after the death of George Floyd.