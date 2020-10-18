Moorhead Police investigating suspicious death

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead police say one man is dead and a woman is injured.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning officers were called to the 400 block of 18 Street South for a reported disturbance.

They found one man dead and a female suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

She was transported by FM ambulance to Sanford for treatment.

The Moorhead Police Department is currently still active with the investigation.

There is no belief that there is a threat to the public.