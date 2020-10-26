Senate candidate Jason Lewis “rushed” to hospital for emergency surgery

EAGAN, MN — Former Minnesota Congressman and GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate Jason Lewis is hospitalized with a severe internal hernia.

Jason Lewis campaign manager Tom Szymanski released a statement this morning.

He says Lewis was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain.

The campaign says doctors determined he has an internal hernia.

Szymanski said prior to being taken to the operating room, Lewis was in good spirits, optimistic and true to form, speculating about when he could resume campaigning.

Lewis is challenging incumbent Democrat Tina Smith for the junior seat in the U.S. Senate.