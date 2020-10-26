Walz, Birx say increased testing is key to slowing spread

Birx told Walz Minnesota is at a critical juncture in reducing infection rates.

MINNESOTA — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says increased testing is key to stopping the state from seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Walz says Minnesota is working hard to expand testing capacity and that Minnesotans are close to having at-home testing with immediate results.

Over the weekend, the Governor met with the White House’s COVID-19 advisor, Dr. Deborah Birx who told him Minnesota is at a critical juncture.

“She was clear that widespread testing, especially among asymptomatic people, is the key,” said Walz. “That is the message coming from the White House – the message coming from Dr. Birx – and her assessment is Minnesota’s previous investments in our ability to hold the positivity rate gives us a fighting chance here.”

Birx also said the infection rate in the upper Midwest is the highest in the country.