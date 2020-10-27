Walz coming to Moorhead & Crookston Wednesday

MOORHEAD & CROOKSTON, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will meet with health care workers and Minnesotans impacted by Covid-19 on Wednesday, October 28th at 10:45 AM at the Hjemkomst Center.

The governors office says the discussion will be on “the virus’s impact on Minnesota and steps people can take to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Walz will also attend the groundbreaking for the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston Wednesday at 1:15 PM.

His office says the project was made possible by a $5 million investment that was included in the Agriculture Omnibus bill Walz signed into law last year.

Both events are not open to the public.