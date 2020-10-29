Minnesota reports more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Thursday

Clay County accounts for 2,529 of the total positive cases and 44 of the total deaths.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,849 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Thursday.

Eighty-four counties report new cases. Hennepin County reports the most new cases with 493 and Ramsey County the second most with 249.

A total of thirty-two deaths were reported between the ages of 55 and 100. The deaths came from 18 different counties including one from Clay County.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers: 142,311 positive cases, 124,379 people recovered and 2,419 deaths. Minnesotans between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases at 17,575, but only account for one death.

