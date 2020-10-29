North Dakota reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,222 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday.

Forty-nine counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 278 and Burleigh County the second most with 169.

Nine men and two women from 11 counties died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 41,130 positive cases, 184 current hospitalizations, 33,860 people recovered and 499 people died.

Cass County accounts for 9,333 of the total positive cases and 85 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,402 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

845,567 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,222 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

41,130 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

15.62% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,771 Total Active Cases

+524 Individuals from yesterday

688 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (550 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

33,860 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

184 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+6 – Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (499 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 90s from Emmons County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from McLean County.

Man in his 70s from Oliver County.

Man in his 60s from Ramson County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY