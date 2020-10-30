Body of missing male found in Red River near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says law enforcement recovered a body in the Red River of a male who was reported missing.

Authorities say the body was found around 4:30 Friday afternoon near 60th Avenue South just south of Moorhead. Sheriff Empting says his office knows the identity of the person found, but is not releasing it right now.

The body is being sent to Ramsey County for an autopsy.

KVRR has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.