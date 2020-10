Fargo man arrested for DUI after crashing into bridge

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo man is arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a bridge.

It happened around 1:40 Friday afternoon at University Drive and 7th Avenue North.

Police say when they arrived, they found Raeshawn Mousseau outside the vehicle. Authorities say he admitted to being drunk and was taken to the hospital and will be sent to jail for a blood draw.