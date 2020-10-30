Minnesota reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths Friday

Clay County accounts for 2,591 of the total positive cases and 45 of the total deaths.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,165 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Friday.

Eighty-four counties report new cases. Hennepin County reports the most new cases with 631 and Ramsey County the second most with 226.

A total of 18 deaths were reported between the ages of 55 and 99. The deaths came from 12 different counties including one from Clay County.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers: 145,465 positive cases, 125,052 people recovered and 2,437 deaths. Minnesotans between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases at 17,861, but only account for one death.

