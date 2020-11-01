COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rapidly Rise In Our 3-State Region

Minnesota has another 2,217 COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.

In our region, the dead include a Pennington County person in their early 70’s and a Beltrami County person in their late 70’s.

13 of the deaths come from long-term care facilities.

The state has now surpassed 150,000 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and nearly 2,500 deaths.

North Dakota has around 8,300 active COVID-19 cases.

The state adds 1,128 new cases and 7 more deaths.

They include a man and a woman, both in their 90’s, in Cass County.

The other deaths coming from Burleigh, Dickey, Steele and Stutsman counties.

The states four largest counties each reporting new cases in the triple digits with Cass leading at 182.

200 people are being treated in hospitals, up 7 from Saturday.

South Dakota has a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus.

The state is also reporting 12 more deaths.

There are 421 people hospitalized, including 79 in intensive care.

The number of people being treated in medical facilities across the state doubled in October.