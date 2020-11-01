Ogema Man Arrested In Fargo For Drunk Driving After Hitting Fence in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. — An Ogema, Minnesota man is arrested for drunk driving after fleeing police and crashing into a fence near the soccer complex in Moorhead.

Police responded to a report of an impaired driver Sunday afternoon near Azool Hornbacher’s.

They say 28-year-old Derek Berg fled in his vehicle, hitting the fence and eventually getting onto I-94 into Fargo.

His damaged vehicle hit the ditch between the Red River Bridge and University Drive.

North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested Berg and took him to the Cass County Jail for DUI.

He is awaiting a complaint from Clay County Attorney’s Office for fleeing, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.