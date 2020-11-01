School Board To Discuss Return To Classrooms at Monday Meeting

FARGO, N.D. — Public school leaders in Fargo are discussing whether to have older children head back to classrooms, even as the state struggles with the worst outbreak of COVID-19 per capita in the nation.

A task force that was formed when parents and others complained after the Fargo Public School District opted for distance learning has its next meeting Monday.

The group wants to discuss plans to send junior and senior high students back to class.

Cass County reported another 182 cases of the virus on Sunday and one more death.