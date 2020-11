Bagley Man Killed In Crash West of Thief River Falls

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. — A 32-year-old Bagley, Minnesota man is killed in a crash west of Thief River Falls.

Minnesota Highway Patrol says David Anderson’s vehicle was hit while crossing Highway 1 around 9:30 this morning.

His vehicle rolled and landed in the ditch on its roof.

Anderson was taken to Altru Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Jesse Waldorf of Warren, has non-life threatening injuries.