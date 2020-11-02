Eight charged in robbery conspiracy that targeted prostitution customers

FARGO (KVRR) – Eight people are facing federal charges in North Dakota in a conspiracy-robbery case linked to prostitution.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 20-year-old Harleigh Haugen of Fargo and 21-year-old Jordan Kraft of Fargo worked with others in May and June, 2019 to rob customers of commercial sex. The indictment accuses them of posting ads on the website “Skip the Games,” promoting prostitution.

Prosecutors say the suspects threatened or assaulted the victims at apartments and homes, knowing that those responding to the ads would not go to police.

The six other people charged are also from Fargo.