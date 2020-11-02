North Dakota gas prices reach lowest levels since summer

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota gas prices have sunk to their lowest level since June. The state average dropped 3 cents last week to an average price of $2.02 per gallon.

Gas prices have been on a slow, but steady decline since Oct. 1 when the statewide average stood at $2.07. North Dakota AAA says it appears that trend will continue and says the statewide average will fall below $2 this week.

AAA says concerns about coronavirus and the reinstatement of lockdown policies are driving prices down.

Last year at this time crude was about $20 per barrel more expensive. The statewide average was around $2.55 per gallon.

Nationally, the gas price average at the start of November ($2.12) has not been this cheap since 2004.