Fargo police paying ‘particular attention’ to polling locations

City says there is no intelligence suggesting that problems could occur

FARGO (KVRR) – The City of Fargo and the Fargo Police Dept. have released a statement regarding election security. The city’s official statement is below:

“The City of Fargo recognizes members of our community may be concerned about the possibility of civil unrest due to this year’s election. At this time, the Fargo Police Department does not have intelligence indicating any issues will occur in Fargo. FPD officers have been advised to pay particular attention to voting areas for any indication of potential unrest, and our department will be ready to respond to an issues that may arise.

We ask that if you see anything suspicious, please report this activity to police immediately by calling dispatch at 701.451.7660.”