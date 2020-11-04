The Village’s webinar shares ways to help cope with stress during the holidays

Buying and receiving gifts, family gatherings, COVID-19 & how to say no

FARGO- Jingle Bells or Bah Humbug?

The Village Family Service Center hosts a webinar on how to handle the season’s biggest stressors.

The holiday season is here & so is the stress of buying gifts, family get-togethers and now, this year, COVID-19.

Keeping track of gifts you’ve purchased can be hard, but with apps like Christmas List and Santa’s Red Bag you can easily budget what you’re spending and who you’re spending it on

“Encourage your family members, if they have a Pinterest board, to do a ‘Gifts I Like’. Then they can throw stuff on there that they would like to have- or start an Amazon wish-list, “says The Village’s EAP Trainer Robert Jones.

Having your family take turns hosting holiday celebrations may help alleviate some stress.

“We need to try to accept our family and friends as they are, even if they aren’t living up to our expectations. Prior to having that family get together, set some boundaries for the conversations,” adds Jones.

If there are events you don’t want to go to, don’t make any commitments. Just say no.

“Be clear about your goal with the conversation. We need to make sure that we stay on that. That the discussion doesn’t drift away from our feelings & our comfort level. We have to recognize that this conversation is two way. We have to make sure that that other person is being heard,” says Jones.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, things can change fast. Some might have to stay home.

“Now, if that’s the case, that’s perfectly okay. But you’re going to have to deal with your emotions & also the emotions of your family members. At the end of the day, it’s about yours & your family’s health,” Jones tells..

Most importantly, make sure to plan ahead & make time for the parts of the season you enjoy.