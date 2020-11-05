More than a dozen people displaced after Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. – Several people living in a Fargo apartment building are staying somewhere else after a fire guts the building.

The fire, near the Prairiewood Golf Course, at the one hundred block of Prairiewood Drive, was reported shortly before five this morning.

“We had fire very quickly through the roof of the building. Fire crews made attacks from both outside the structure and inside the structure,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Soeth said.

Soeth says investigators have an idea where the fire may have started.

“We’re confident that it started on the third floor, but we’re not positive yet about any of that,” Soeth explained.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours after the fire was put out.

The Red Cross says it’s working to provide shelter, food and other immediate relief for more than a dozen of the building’s residents that are staying at a local hotel.

One firefighter was treated by FM Ambulance and returned to duty.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by this fire or another disaster call the Red Cross’ 24 hour disaster assistance hotline at 1-844-292-7677.