Minnesota reports more than 5,300 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths Friday

Clay County accounts for 3,014 of the total positive cases and 46 of the total deaths.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,313 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths on Friday.

Eighty-five counties report new cases. Hennepin County reports the most new cases with 839 and Ramsey County the second most with 430.

A total of 36 deaths were reported between the ages of 10 and 100. The deaths came from 20 different counties.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers: 170,307 positive cases, 139,190 people recovered and 2,591 deaths. Minnesotans between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases at 20,250, but only account for one death.

