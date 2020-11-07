One man hurt in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Grand Forks Saturday afternoon.

Police say two Chevrolet pickups collided at the intersection of 31st Street and 32nd Avenue South.

The initial investigation is indicating that a red Chevrolet pickup driven by Sharon Krueger of Grand Forks was going eastbound on 32nd Avenue South. A blue Chevrolet pickup driven by Michael Sirek of East Grand Forks was going westbound on 32nd Avenue South, then turned southbound onto 31st Street South.

The two trucks collided.

Sirek went north, crossing 32nd Avenue South and hit a tree.

He was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance.

Krueger was not transported.

The investigation is ongoing.