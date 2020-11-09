North Dakota reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday.

There are 10,865 active cases in the state. 254 people are hospitalized.

So far, 644 people in North Dakota have died.

The latest stats from the Dept. of Health are below:

BY THE NUMBERS

7,455 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

947,371 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,160 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

55,458 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

16.73% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,865 Total Active Cases

+302 Individuals from yesterday

846 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (690 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

43,949 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

254 – Currently Hospitalized

+14 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (644 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from McKenzie County.

Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 1

· Barnes County – 30

· Benson County – 1

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County – 1

· Burleigh County – 214

· Cass County – 216

· Cavalier County – 7

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County – 1

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County – 7

· Grand Forks County – 166

· Grant County – 6

· Griggs County – 6

· Hettinger County – 2

· Kidder County – 3

· Logan County – 2

· McHenry County – 5

· McIntosh County – 2

· McKenzie County – 10

· McLean County – 10

· Mercer County – 2

· Morton County – 61

· Mountrail County – 3

· Nelson County – 9

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 13

· Pierce County – 10

· Ramsey County – 45

· Ransom County – 4

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 13

· Rolette County – 26

· Sargent County – 3

· Sioux County – 15

· Stark County – 21

· Steele County – 1

· Stutsman County – 48

· Towner County – 2

· Traill County – 9

· Walsh County – 35

· Ward County – 93

· Wells County – 3

· Williams County – 43