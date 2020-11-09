Sanford Health, Essentia Health address uptick in patients seeking mental health care

Sanford Health says they try to get new patients scheduled for an appointment within 60 days. Essentia Health says their wait is about a month.

FARGO, N.D. — There is greater stress about health, finances and the future during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, it has also meant spending a lot of time alone.

These are all things that can lead mental health to worsen, causing more people to reach out for help.

“What is often described in the behavioral health world is this notion of a secondary pandemic and that that pandemic is a mental health one. In the last couple of weeks, we have been getting hundreds of referrals to our clinic,” said Dr. Jon Ulven who is the Chair of Sanford Health’s adult psychology department.

Behavioral health staff at Sanford Health and Essentia Health admit it has been difficult to keep up with the large amount of new patients seeking care.

At Essentia, the wait to be seen by a behavioral health specialist is around one month. At Sanford, they say they have made it a goal to get patients scheduled within 60 days of calling in.

There are exceptions made in the case of more serious matters.

“If you are acutely suicidal, there is no way I am going to suggest you sit around and wait. We are going to make sure we find someone to talk to now,” said Dr. Jo Ellison, who is the Chair of Essentia Health’s Behavioral Health Department.

The hospitals say they will never turn people away. In the case a backlog does last too long, health professionals make sure to also suggest resources outside of the clinics.

They have also made it a point to encourage patients to bring up their concerns with their primary care physicians.

“Starting that dialogue with a primary care provider and trying to get someone who knows you to help figure out maybe that next step or a good fit,” said Ellison.

Health care workers are not immune either.

In North Dakota, a program called Reach for Resilience has begun to address the mental health toll that has been placed on those working in the medical field.

“Providing care to others as a caregiver can lead to stress, anxiety, fear and other strong emotions,” said Governor Doug Burgum is a press conference. “Behavioral health division has partnered with Sanford Health to offer support and engagement to those health care workers who are providing their own mental health concerns.”

The state was awarded $2 million to support behavioral health services.

For health care professionals in need mental health services, call (701) 365-4920 to take advantage of the state’s Reach for Resilience program.