WATCH: Walz imposes new limits on bars, restaurants, gatherings

Walz imposes new limits on bars, restaurants, gatherings

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop serving at 10 p.m. and is limiting attendance at weddings, funeral and social gatherings under new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules, which take effect Friday, are aimed at young adults, ages 18 to 35, who are often carriers of the virus without showing symptoms and are among the primary spreaders in the state.

The new limits will kick in shortly before college students return home for Thanksgiving.

The changes target people who mingle without masks after too many drinks.